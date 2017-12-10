Firefighters make quick work of 3 small fires overnight

SAN DIEGO – Three small brush fires popped up overnight around rural San Diego County and were quickly extinguished by firefighters overnight amid a deadly spate of wildfires across Southern California, officials said Sunday.

Two fires were reported near Valley Center and Rincon, and one was reported in Dulzura, Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie said.

Small spot fires are something firefighters expected to see with much of the region facing strong winds and low humidity through Sunday evening.

But it’s unusual for the time of year.

“This doesn’t usually happen in December,” Heggie said.

All of the fires were extinguished before reaching a quarter-acre in size, he said.