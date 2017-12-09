Shoplifter attacks security guards with knife in Point Loma, cops say

SAN DIEGO — Police Saturday identified a shoplifting suspect who injured two grocery store security guards in a knife attack when he was confronted at a Vons in Point Loma.

Matthew Hoag, 22, was being held at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The attack occurred at 8:27 p.m. Friday at 3561 Midway Drive, San Diego Police Sgt. Jordan Wells said.

Security guards confronted Hoag as he was exiting the store and a fight ensued, Wells said. Hoag allegedly pulled out a knife and cut one security officer’s finger and stabbed another guard in a leg.

Other people in the area managed to detain Hoag until police arrived, he said.

Hoag was taken into custody, and the two injured security guards were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Wells said.

Robbery detectives were investigating the incident.