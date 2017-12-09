× Local YMCAs are free this weekend for stressed-out San Diegans

SAN DIEGO — Sixteen YMCA locations in San Diego County will be open free to the public today and tomorrow in recognition of the stress brought about by Santa Ana weather conditions, fires and power outages.

“Our community comes together during times like this and we’re grateful the Y can do our part by opening our doors to all,” said Charmaine Carter, executive vice president and chief operations officer for the YMCA of San Diego County.

“Even if you’re outside the fire evacuation zone this is still a stressful time for everyone,” Carter said. “We are able to offer a place where families and individuals of all ages can come together, relieve stress and have fun.”

A list of sites and hours is available at ymca.org/locations. Officials noted that the Mottino Family YMCA in Oceanside is closed because of the Lilac Fire.

YMCA officials said they offer two free hours of childcare to parents while they workout or take a group exercise class. Children ages 7 and up can work out with their parents.

Most facilities offer open family swim times, splash pads and other activities, plus a wide variety of fitness equipment, according to the YMCA.