Local firefighter injured in Lilac Fire continued to battle flames despite injury

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- Firefighters on the front lines face numerous threats. Three firefighters were injured during the Lilac Fire that sparked Thursday. One of them, was caught in a propane tank blast that injured his shoulder. Despite his injury he continued on and resumed battling the fire.

The story about Oceanside firefighter Jason Baker has made the rounds on social media. Many people are calling the 19-year veteran of the department a hero, but it's a term that makes Baker uncomfortable. He says anyone in his line of work would have done the same.

The blast was caught on camera. From the sky, it was a bright glow captured by SkyFOX. The propane tank explosion was also caught on camera by FOX 5 ground crews.

Baker remembers the moment he was caught in that blast.

“This huge rush behind me, kind of like a shock wave almost," Baker said.

Just before the blast, he and his captain noticed an organized flame and knew an explosion was imminent. And before they could get far enough away, he heard a loud boom -- an explosion so powerful it threw Baker forward.

“Probaby from the sidewalk. I don’t know -- 10 to 15 feet -- something like that,” said Baker.

The fire was out of control. Baker was the only line of defense for ground crews, so he forced his dislocated shoulder back into place and continued to fight the fire.

“You know I quickly checked myself, got everything intact. I’m pretty happy about that," said Baker. “For me, this was low priority. I can deal with this, I can put this back in, and I can engage. That’s all I cared about,”

Looking at the video of the explosion, Baker said he is amazed at the size of the blast.

“Really, to me it felt like it picked me up and it just threw me," said Baker.

“There are times when you’re actively involved in an assignment and things happen and you just got to decide if you can go or if you can’t go,” said Baker. “Honestly this is just part of my job. This is what I do,”

Baker has since had his shoulder looked at by medical professionals. He will be back to full duty when doctors say his shoulder is fully healed.