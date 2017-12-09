2 fire evacuation shelters close, 2 remain open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – About 110 people who remain evacuated from their homes due to the Lilac Fire were consolidated to two shelters.

Officials have closed the East Valley Community Center and Pala Casino shelters. About 110 people remain at shelters at Palomar College in San Marcos and Bostonia Park and Recreation Center in El Cajon, according to San Diego County.

The American Red Cross does not need any supplies dropped off at the shelters, according to a spokeswoman.

"Our top priority is maintaining the shelters and serving the immediate needs of the shelter residents, so dropping off items can be a detraction from that effort,'' spokeswoman Emily Cox said. "The fastest way to help right now is with a financial donation to assist disaster relief efforts.''

To donate, visit http://www.redcross.org/donate, call 1-800-Red-Cross or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Those interested in registering as volunteers can do so at http://www.redcross.org/volunteer.

Large animals, including horses displaced from the San Luis Rey Downs Training Center, as well as their trainers, are being sheltered at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.