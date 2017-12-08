Uber & Lyft offer free rides to wildfire evacuation centers

SAN DIEGO — The ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft Friday are offering free rides — up to a value of $50 — to and from evacuation centers in San Diego County and other areas affected by wildfires in Southern California.

For Uber, passengers should enter the promotion code SOCALSAFE in the payment section of the Uber rider app.

For Lyft, the promo code KEEPSDSAFE should be used.

“We’re devastated by the fires in Southern California and our hearts go out to those who have been affected,” said Hao Meng, Lyft San Diego market manager.

“We are currently working with local officials to offer rides to evacuation centers and we will continue to update those locations as we learn more,” Meng said. “Our main focus is on the safety of our drivers and Lyft community.”

Lilac Fire: List of evacuation shelters, places to take pets

Locations where free rides are offered by Lyft are:

— East Valley Community Center, 2245 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido;

— Fallbrook High School, 2400 S. Stage Coach Ln, Fallbrook;

— Pala Casino, 11154 state Route 76, Pala;

— Stagecoach Community Park, 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad;

— Oceanside High School, One Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside;

— Palomar College, 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos;

— Bostonia Park & Recreation Center, 1049 Bostonia St., El Cajon; and

— Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

Two Temecula locations are included — Pechanga Resort & Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, and Great Oak High School, 32555 Deer Hollow Way.

Uber’s free ride locations are the shelters in Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos and El Cajon. They also included a Riverside County location, Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Ave.

