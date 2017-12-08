Shotgun-wielding woman robs convenience store

SAN DIEGO — A shotgun-wielding woman robbed a convenience store early Friday morning in San Diego’s Fox Canyon neighborhood just east of City Heights, police said.

Wearing a red baseball cap and armed with the long firearm, the woman pulled off the heist about 3:15 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 4919 University Ave., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

“The suspect pointed the shotgun at the clerk and demanded the money from the cash register,” Martinez said. “The clerk complied and the suspect fled the scene.”

The suspect was described as a heavyset black woman in her 40s who stood about 5 feet 4, wore a red baseball hat and black sweater and carried a black backpack.

The robber was last seen getting into a white Volkswagen Jetta. Anyone with information about the heist was asked to call the SDPD’s robbery unit at 619-531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.