SDG&E restores power to half of customers affected by outage during fire

SAN DIEGO — Power was restored Friday to about half the customers who were left without electricity during the Lilac Fire.

San Diego Gas & Electric has restored power to 9,470 customers after the utility’s crews patrolled power lines serving portions of East Ramona, Pala Mesa, Viejas and Sunrise Highway, a company official said.

Power remains shut off for about 7,500 additional customers for safety reasons, especially in areas where wind gusts have been strong.

The utility will resume efforts to turn on power for the remaining customers on Saturday.

The Lilac Fire broke out Thursday morning near Fallbrook. It has scorched 4,100 acres and destroyed at least 105 structures. The fire is 15 percent contained.

Customers without power were advised to be sure to have adequate emergency supplies on hand for an extended period of time and check the utility’s unplanned outage map for expected restoration times.