Photos: Lilac Fire devastation

BONSALL, Calif. – A fast-moving brush fire destroyed buildings as it burned south of Fallbrook, near Bonsall along Interstate 15 near state Route 76.

The fire, dubbed the Lilac Fire, started around 11:15 a.m. Thursday and thick smoke was seen for miles. The fire had blackened 4,100 acres by Friday afternoon.

