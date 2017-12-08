× New wildfirefire breaks out near Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a new wildfire that broke out Friday morning in Cleveland National Forest just east of Alpine.

The brush fire was reported at about 9:30 a.m. near Interstate 8 and Japatul Valley Road in the Japatul area, Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser said during a morning news conference. By 10 a.m., the fire had blackened about 15 acres, he said.

Fire crews were attacking the fire with ground crews and aerial retardant drops, Bortisser said.

