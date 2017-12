BONSALL, Calif. — Cal Fire, North County Fire and UCSD released several interactive maps Friday detailing the path of devastation and the areas currently threatened by the Lilac fire.

Cal Fire has an interactive map of all the active wildfire in California. Zoom in to see details about the Lilac fire.

UCSD released a map showing the progress of the Lilac fire over time. Click the link below to see that map.

UCSD Map of Southern California Wildfires