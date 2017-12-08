Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for some residents

SAN DIEGO — Some residents evacuated during the Lilac Fire were allowed to return home Friday.

An evacuation order covering some parts of Vista, Fallbrook and Oceanside was downgraded to an evacuation warning.

Residents can return home in the areas listed below:

West of Wilshire Rd. to North River Road.

South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane.

South of Holly Lane from North River Road to Mission Rd.

South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road.

South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road.

Via Maria Elena South of Camino Del Rey.

Camino Del Rey South of Bobritt Lane.

Aquaduct Road South of Via Ulner Way.

North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road.

South Mission north of Hellers Bend. Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos.

Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive. Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road.

Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane.

Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive.

Sage Road north of Brodea Lane.

Residents are advised to stay on high alert through the weekend as weather conditions can quickly shift.