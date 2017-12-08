Man stabbed in possible botched robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man was hospitalized Friday with stab wounds to his head, neck and upper body after he was found unconscious on a Grant Hill neighborhood street, police said.

The victim was expected to survive the assault, reported about 4:40 a.m. in the 2900 block of Market Street, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack, though it possibly was part of a robbery or botched robbery.

Four suspects were seen fleeing westbound on Market Street, Martinez said. One was described as a Hispanic male wearing a flannel shirt and black jacket, while another was described as a Hispanic male with a tattoo on his chest featuring the letter W.