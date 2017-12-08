Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported near Julian

JULIAN, Calif. — A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck near Julian in East County Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit at 6:51 p.m. at a depth of around 5.5 miles. Its epicenter was 3.4 miles north of Scissors Crossing, near San Felipe Road and State Route 78, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of earthquakes struck near Julian Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The latest was a 3.6-magnitude quake that happened at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered in the area of the San Felipe Hills, eight or so miles northeast of Julian, in the same approximate location where a trio of quakes were centered that shook San Diego County on Wednesday.

The largest, a 4.2-magnitude temblor, struck at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, followed just five minutes later by a quake measuring 3.0. Another quake on Wednesday was measured at 3.8 and was reported at 7:57 p.m.