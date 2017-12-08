Live Blog: Military choppers join 1,000 firefighters on Lilac fireline

BONSALL, Calif. — Up to 1,000 firefighters battling the Lilac Fire that tore across more than 4,100 acres near Fallbrook and destroyed at least 65 structures switched from a defensive approach to an offensive attack, authorities said Friday.

Navy and Marine Corps aircraft also joined the other firefighting helicopters and air tankers assigned to the fire.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday, just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather. Driven by 35 mph Santa Ana winds, the blaze had scorched 4,100 acres and crews had gained no containment as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

But Friday’s sunrise revealed little growth overnight thanks in large part to the weakening Santa Ana winds and elevated humidity levels in the 15- to 25-percent range.

At least six injuries were reported Thursday, including a firefighter who dislocated a shoulder and one who was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. Three others suffered burn wounds of unknown severity while another person suffered a case of smoke inhalation.

San Diego County was quick to proclaim a state of local emergency mid-afternoon Thursday, helping make the region eligible for state and federal resources.

Later in the afternoon, Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state emergency proclamation for San Diego County and Friday morning President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the state due to the Lilac Fire and other large fires burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts,” the White House said in a statement. “Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.”

The flames moved quickly after the fire broke out, growing to 50 acres as ground and airborne crews labored to keep the blaze from becoming an out-of-control conflagration like others raging this week across Southern California.

Authorities issued an initial mandatory evacuation order for all areas south of state Route 76, west of Interstate15, north of Gopher Canyon Road and east of Mission Road/Vista Way. Among the evacuated sites were Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School and all neighborhoods along West Lilac Road.

Other sites under mandatory evacuation orders are:

— Region south of Burma Road, east of Wilshire Road, north of North River Road and west of South Mission Avenue.

— Area south of Reche Road, west of Interstate 15, east of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road, and north of state Route 76.

— Region south of Reche Road, north of Burma Road, east of the Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line and west of Green Canyon Road.

— Area south of N. River Road, north of Bobier Drive, east of Melrose and N. Santa Fe and west of E. Vista Way.

— Region south of Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line, north of N. River Road, west of Wilshire Road and east of Douglas Drive.

Residents of other nearby communities were advised to seriously consider retreating to safer areas as a precaution.

Authorities set up evacuation centers for the displaced at Bostonia Recreation Center in El Cajon, Carlsbad Forum in Carlsbad, East Valley Community Center in Escondido and at Oceanside and Fallbrook high schools.

About 900 people were in the shelters as of Friday morning. The shelter at the Stagecoach Community Park filled to capacity Thursday night and evacuees were asked to go instead to the East Valley Community Center. The Oceanside High School shelter also filled to capacity Friday morning and evacuees were asked to go instead to a newly opened shelter at Palomar College.

Evacuees were also being directed to the Pala Casino. People with horses and livestock were advised to take their animals to shelter at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The California Highway Patrol closed down state Route 76 from Gird Road to Old Highway 395 and blocked off the latter route between West Lilac Road and state Route 76.

Overnight, aircraft from the city of San Diego and Kern County were expected to conduct water drops, according to Nissen.

About 150 law enforcement personnel were working in the fire-ravaged area, handling road closures and providing security for evacuated homes.

Campuses in at least 11 school districts including in Bonsall, Carlsbad, Fallbrook, Julian, San Marcos and Vista were closed Friday. All classes and campus events in the Palomar Community College District were canceled.

The cause of the blaze — which broke out amid a National Weather Service “red flag” wildfire warning slated to expire Sunday night — was not immediately clear.

