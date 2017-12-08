Lilac Fire: List of evacuation shelters, places to take pets

SAN DIEGO — A fast-moving wildfire tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook Thursday, forcing widespread evacuations.

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for all areas south of state Route 76, west of Interstate15, north of Gopher Canyon Road and east of Mission Road/Vista Way.

Among the evacuated sites were Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School and all neighborhoods along West Lilac Road.

In the early evening, the county issued new evacuation orders for the region south of Burma Road, east of Wilshire Road, north of North River Road and west of South Mission Avenue.

Additional orders were then issued for the area south of Reche Road, west of Interstate15, east of Green Canyon Road and South Mission Road, and north of state Route 76.

Residents of other nearby communities were advised to seriously consider retreating to safer areas as a precaution.

Authorities set up evacuation centers for the displaced at Bostonia Recreation Center in El Cajon, Carlsbad Forum in Carlsbad, East Valley Community Center in Escondido and at Oceanside and Fallbrook high schools.

Evacuees were also being directed to the Pala Casino. People with horses and livestock were advised to take their animals to shelter at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Oceanside High School, 1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside Red Cross-supported shelter 1049 Bostonia Street, El Cajon

Bostonia Park & Recreation Center, 1049 Bostonia Street, El Cajon Red Cross-operated shelter Accepting pets in partnership with City of El Cajon Animal Control

East Valley Community Center, 2245 E. Valley Parkway Red Cross-Operated shelter Accepting pets in partnership with San Diego Humane Society



Large Animal Shelter

Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

The Stagecoach Community Center in Carlsbad is now full.

