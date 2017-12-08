Lilac Fire: How you can help

SAN DIEGO — The fast-moving Lilac Fire continues to spread devastation and desperation in San Diego County.

The fire tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook and was moving toward Oceanside as it destroyed dozens of homes and threatened hundreds of others, injured several people, closed roads and schools and prompted widespread evacuations.

Here is how you can help those dealing with the fire:

Del Mar Fairgrounds is looking for volunteers. They currently have about 600 horses on site. Call 858-755-1161 to help.

2-1-1 San Diego — the county’s public hotline during emergencies — is looking for volunteers to help in its call center. To register for a shift, go to handsonsandiego.org.

The American Red Cross says you can make a donation to assist relief efforts by calling 1-800-Red-Cross or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. People who are interested in volunteering can register online at www.redcross.org/volunteer.

