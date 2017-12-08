Lilac Fire destroys at least 20 homes in tightly-packed retirement community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- A fast-moving wildfire tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook Thursday, destroying at least 20 homes in a retirement community and threatening hundreds of others.

Aerial video Thursday afternoon showed dozens of mobile homes in the tightly-packed Rancho Monserate Country Club engulfed in fire or already reduced to smoldering rubble.

The wind-driven blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 11:25 a.m. just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather.

Within an hour, the burn area had grown to about 50 acres as ground and airborne crews labored to keep the blaze, dubbed the Lilac Fire, from becoming a disastrously out-of-control conflagration like others raging this week across Southern California.

By 2 p.m., the flames, driven by 35 mph winds, had spread over roughly 500 acres, were threatening an estimated 1,000 homes and had sent a thick pall of brown smoke to the southwest above the North County and out over the ocean, according to Cal Fire.

As of early evening, crews had gained no containment on the fire, which had grown to about 4,100 acres while being pushed by stiff Santa Ana winds "at a dangerous rate of spread," Cal Fire reported.

Around 23,000 residents from about 5,000 homes were under evacuation orders, according to San Diego County officials.

Three residents and two firefighters were injured. One firefighter suffered smoke inhalation and another sustained a separated shoulder but he "popped it back in" and was already back on the job, Schuler said.

At least two civilians suffered burn injuries.

During a late-afternoon news conference, authorities urged residents of communities near the site of the blaze -- and across the San Diego region -- to remain vigilant in the face of ongoing threats of wildfire amid the dicey and unseasonable weather conditions gripping the area.

"We are nowhere near the end of this," county Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Ron Lane said.

"There are going to be more evacuations. There are thousands of homes that are within the path of (this fire), and every resident needs to take this very seriously and be prepared to take care of themselves and their families."

Sheriff Bill Gore called on the public to "stay alert" and keep close tabs on the blaze from news coverage and local government bulletins issued online.

"I can't emphasize this enough -- if you feel threatened in any way, don't hesitate to self-evacuate," Gore said.

"Get your family out of harm's way. Go to some relatives, go to some friends or go to one of the (evacuation) sites ... But don't wait for that ... deputy to knock on your door, because there's not that many of us out there."

San Diego County was quick to proclaim a state of local emergency due to the blaze. The decree, issued in the mid-afternoon, will help make the region eligible for state and federal resources.

Later in the afternoon, Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state emergency proclamation for San Diego County.

The cause of the blaze -- which broke out amid a National Weather Service "red flag" wildfire warning slated to expire Sunday night -- was not immediately clear.

