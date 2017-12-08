93-year-old resident of destroyed mobile home park missing

SAN DIEGO – A 93-year-old man who lived in the North County mobile home community devastated by the Lilac Fire was missing Friday, according to his wife.

Pat Bailey has been searching for her husband Ralph since the homes in the Rancho Monserate Country Club were evacuated on Thursday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, FOX 5’s reporting partner.

Bailey was out shopping when the Lilac Fire started at about 11:30 a.m. and was not allowed to return home. She was told that police evacuated Ralph, but she hasn’t been able to locate him. She checked the shelter at Palomar College Friday morning, but he wasn’t there.

“He’s been missing since yesterday morning,” she told the Union-Tribune.

While Bailey anxiously searches for her husband, she is also waiting for information about the fate of their home.