Thousands in path of Lilac Fire ordered to evacuate

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire officials issued a series of evacuation orders for thousands of North County residents due to the fast-moving Lilac Fire.
Here are tips to prepare yourself and your home for the possibility of having to evacuate.
The following evacuation orders were in place as of Thursday night:
- South of Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line, North of N. River Rd., West of Wilshire Rd., East of Douglas Dr.
- South of N. River Rd., North of Bobier Dr., East of Melrose & N. Santa Fe, West of E. Vista Way
- South of Reche Rd., North of Burma Rd., East of Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line, West of Green Canyon Rd.
- South of Renche Rd., West of I-15 Freeway, East of Green Canyon Rd. & S. Mission Rd., North of Hwy 76
- South of Burma Rd., East of Wilshire, North of N. River Rd., West of S. Mission Ave.
- South of Hwy 76, West of I-15 Freeway, North of Gopher Canyon Rd., East of E. Vista Way & Mission Rd.
- South of Camino Del Rey, North of Gopher Canyon Rd., East of E. Vista Way, West of I-15 Freeway
- North of Camino Del Rey, West of I-15 Freeway, South of W. Lilac Rd. to Mission Rd.
- North of W. Lilac Rd., South of Hwy 76, East of S. Mission Rd., West of I-15 Freeway
The following evacuation warning was also in place:
- South of N. River Rd., North of Oceanside Blvd., West of Melrose & N. Santa Fe, East of Old Grove Rd. & Douglas Dr.
For up-to-date information on evacuation orders, visit www.SDCountyEmergency.com.