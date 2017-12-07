Thousands in path of Lilac Fire ordered to evacuate

SAN DIEGO — Cal Fire officials issued a series of evacuation orders for thousands of North County residents due to the fast-moving Lilac Fire.

Here are tips to prepare yourself and your home for the possibility of having to evacuate.

The following evacuation orders were in place as of Thursday night:

South of Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line, North of N. River Rd., West of Wilshire Rd., East of Douglas Dr.

South of N. River Rd., North of Bobier Dr., East of Melrose & N. Santa Fe, West of E. Vista Way

South of Reche Rd., North of Burma Rd., East of Camp Pendleton Eastern Fence Line, West of Green Canyon Rd.

South of Renche Rd., West of I-15 Freeway, East of Green Canyon Rd. & S. Mission Rd., North of Hwy 76

South of Burma Rd., East of Wilshire, North of N. River Rd., West of S. Mission Ave.

South of Hwy 76, West of I-15 Freeway, North of Gopher Canyon Rd., East of E. Vista Way & Mission Rd.

South of Camino Del Rey, North of Gopher Canyon Rd., East of E. Vista Way, West of I-15 Freeway

North of Camino Del Rey, West of I-15 Freeway, South of W. Lilac Rd. to Mission Rd.

North of W. Lilac Rd., South of Hwy 76, East of S. Mission Rd., West of I-15 Freeway

The following evacuation warning was also in place:

South of N. River Rd., North of Oceanside Blvd., West of Melrose & N. Santa Fe, East of Old Grove Rd. & Douglas Dr.

CalFire has issued new voluntary evacuation orders for a variety of Oceanside neighborhoods due to the #lilacfire. Please see the attached map. Mandatory evacuation areas are the same as the map from last hour. pic.twitter.com/E6lOpDN2Y1 — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) December 8, 2017

For up-to-date information on evacuation orders, visit www.SDCountyEmergency.com.