Hotel guest prompts SWAT standoff after pointing gun at worker

SAN DIEGO – A possibly suicidal man who remained past his checkout time at a Mission Valley lodge Thursday refused to leave his room and then pointed a pistol at an employee, prompting a SWAT standoff, police reported.

According to San Diego police, an employee at the Atwood Hotel on Hotel Circle South went to the man’s room around noon to clean it. The man, whose name was not released, pointed the gun on the worker. The worker immediately went to the office and called 911. When patrol personnel arrived to investigate the threat, the man locked himself in the room and would not speak with them.

A guest staying in the room right next to the man described him as an elderly man who is staying at the hotel with his wife.

After the man refused for several hours to comply with orders to surrender, a special weapons and tactics squad was called in. Though the man eventually began speaking with a crisis negotiator, the situation is still ongoing as of Thursday evening, according to police.