Colleges cancel classes as Lilac Fire grows in North County

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A wind-driven wildfire tore thousands of acres near Fallbrook Thursday, gutting at buildings while threatening hundreds of others, closing roads and forcing evacuations.

Cal State San Marcos has canceled classes for the rest of Thursday and Friday in consideration of employees and students affected by the Lilac Fire in northern San Diego County.

Palomar College’s main campus remains open, but facilities in Fallbrook, Bonsall and Camp Pendleton have closed.

MiraCosta College’s Oceanside campus and Community Learning Center have closed.

The blaze dubbed the Lilac Fire erupted about 11:15 a.m. amid gusty, arid weather just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa.

Within an hour, the burn area had grown to about 50 acres as ground and airborne crews labored to keep the blaze from becoming a disastrously out-of- control conflagration like others raging this week across Southern California, Cal Fire reported.

By 2 p.m., the flames had spread over roughly 500 acres, were threatening an estimated 1,000 homes and had sent a thick pall of brown smoke to the southwest above the North County and out over the ocean, according to the state agency.

As of early afternoon, crews had gained no containment of the fire, which was being pushed by stiff Santa Ana winds “at a dangerous rate of spread,” Cal Fire reported.

San Diego County was quick to proclaim a state of local emergency due to the fire. The proclamation, issued about three hours into the firefight, will help make the region eligible for state and federal resources.

Authorities cleared people out of communities near the blaze. Among the evacuated sites were a mobile home park, Bonsall High School, Sullivan Middle School, the Rancho Monserate Country Club and all neighborhoods along West Lilac Road.

Advised to prepare to possibly leave their homes were residents in areas north of Pala Road, south of Reche Road, and east of Green Canyon and West Mission roads.

Authorities set up evacuation centers for the displaced at Fallbrook High School, Pechanga Casino and Pala Casino. People with large animals were advised to take livestock to the Del Mar Fairgrounds

The California Highway Patrol closed down SR-76 from Gird Road to Old Highway 395 and blocked off the latter route between West Lilac Road and SR-76, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the blaze — which broke out amid a National Weather Service “red flag” wildfire warning slated to expire Sunday night — was not immediately clear.