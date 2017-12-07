CURRENT POWER OUTAGES IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Fast-moving ‘Lilac Fire’ destroys buildings near I-15 near Fallbrook

Posted 11:50 AM, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:53PM, December 7, 2017

BONSALL, Calif.  – A fast-moving brush fire has destroyed buildings as it burned south of Fallbrook, near Bonsall along Interstate 15 near state Route 76 Thursday.

The fire, dubbed the “Lilac Fire,” started around 11:15 a.m. and thick smoke was seen for miles.  It grew to 150 acres within an hour.

California Highway Patrol officers blocked some traffic along I-15, Old Highway 395 and SR-76.

North County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire firefighters were battling the blaze, using several helicopters and an air tanker.

Wind gusts blowing in a northeast direction were as strong as 51 mph on SR-76 in Pala, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire has prompted mandatory evacuations west of I-15 and near Old Highway 395. Students from Sullivan Middle School were also being evacuated, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Buchanan.

Two structures were destroyed and 12 buildings were damaged by the fire, Buchanan said. The buildings were in a mobile home park, he added.

Bob Ponting December 7, 201712:52 PM

A view of the fire looking south on I-15 from a Caltrans camera.

Bob Ponting December 7, 201712:48 PM

Fire burning off I-15 near Bonsal

Bob Ponting December 7, 201712:44 PM

Video of the Lilac Fire uploaded to Instagram from SirWilliams68.

Sandra Phillips December 7, 201712:38 PM

Pala Casino is an evacation center 

11154 SR-76, Pala, CA 92059

Sandra Phillips December 7, 201712:22 PM

Sandra Phillips December 7, 201712:18 PM
