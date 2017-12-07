Fast-moving ‘Lilac Fire’ destroys buildings near I-15 near Fallbrook

BONSALL, Calif. – A fast-moving brush fire has destroyed buildings as it burned south of Fallbrook, near Bonsall along Interstate 15 near state Route 76 Thursday.

The fire, dubbed the “Lilac Fire,” started around 11:15 a.m. and thick smoke was seen for miles. It grew to 150 acres within an hour.

California Highway Patrol officers blocked some traffic along I-15, Old Highway 395 and SR-76.

North County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire firefighters were battling the blaze, using several helicopters and an air tanker.

Wind gusts blowing in a northeast direction were as strong as 51 mph on SR-76 in Pala, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire has prompted mandatory evacuations west of I-15 and near Old Highway 395. Students from Sullivan Middle School were also being evacuated, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Buchanan.

Two structures were destroyed and 12 buildings were damaged by the fire, Buchanan said. The buildings were in a mobile home park, he added.