Another earthquake shakes San Diego overnight

SAN DIEGO -- A fifth earthquake in less than 12 hours centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area early Thursday morning.

The latest was a 3.6-magnitude quake that happened at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered in the area of the San Felipe Hills, eight or so miles northeast of Julian, in the same approximate location where a trio of quakes were centered that shook San Diego County on Wednesday.

The largest, a 4.2-magnitude temblor, struck at 4:33 p.m., followed just five minutes later by a quake measuring 3.0. Another quake on Wednesday was measured at 3.8 and was reported at 7:57 p.m.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported from the seismic activity, though at least one of the afternoon quakes was felt by people as far away as downtown San Diego.

Kerri Uglik, a clerk at the Julian Cider Mill on Main Street in the tourist-friendly mountain hamlet, said one of the temblors Wednesday nudged a small jar of mustard off a shelf but otherwise caused no disturbances at the shop.

Uglik said she only felt one quake, which she described as somewhat more forceful than the usual "rolling" temblors that sometimes jostle her workplace.