Brush fire grows to 220 acres near Murrieta; evacuations ordered

Posted 2:33 PM, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 03:43PM, December 7, 2017

MURRIETA, Calif. -- A brush fire broke out in an unincorporated area of Murrieta in Riverside County Thursday.

The blaze, dubbed the Liberty Fire, broke out shortly after 1 p.m. near Los Alamos Road and Liberty Road, according to fire officials.

By 3:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 220 acres, was 0 percent contained and was burning at a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

An evacuation order is in place for the following streets:

  • Los Alamos Road
  • Liberty Road
  • Mary Place
  • Via Mira Mosa
  • Madelda Lane
  • Skipper Road
  • Ernest Way
  • Mesa Avenue

Care and reception centers have been set up at the following locations:

  • Great Oak High School, 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula, 92592
  • Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Street, Murrieta, 92562

