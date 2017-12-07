Brush fire grows to 220 acres near Murrieta; evacuations ordered

MURRIETA, Calif. -- A brush fire broke out in an unincorporated area of Murrieta in Riverside County Thursday.
The blaze, dubbed the Liberty Fire, broke out shortly after 1 p.m. near Los Alamos Road and Liberty Road, according to fire officials.
By 3:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 220 acres, was 0 percent contained and was burning at a moderate to rapid rate of spread.
An evacuation order is in place for the following streets:
- Los Alamos Road
- Liberty Road
- Mary Place
- Via Mira Mosa
- Madelda Lane
- Skipper Road
- Ernest Way
- Mesa Avenue
Care and reception centers have been set up at the following locations:
- Great Oak High School, 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula, 92592
- Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Street, Murrieta, 92562
33.598563 -117.136825