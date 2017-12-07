Brush fire grows to 220 acres near Murrieta; evacuations ordered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MURRIETA, Calif. -- A brush fire broke out in an unincorporated area of Murrieta in Riverside County Thursday.

The blaze, dubbed the Liberty Fire, broke out shortly after 1 p.m. near Los Alamos Road and Liberty Road, according to fire officials.

By 3:40 p.m., the fire had grown to 220 acres, was 0 percent contained and was burning at a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

An evacuation order is in place for the following streets:

Los Alamos Road

Liberty Road

Mary Place

Via Mira Mosa

Madelda Lane

Skipper Road

Ernest Way

Mesa Avenue

Care and reception centers have been set up at the following locations:

Great Oak High School, 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula, 92592

Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Street, Murrieta, 92562

#LibertyFire at Los Alamos Rd & Liberty Rd, in an unincorporated area of Murrieta in Riverside Co. is now 100 acres. pic.twitter.com/JheQ8Yql7L — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 7, 2017

#libertyfire photos. Fire is now 100 acres 0% contained. Credit: CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department pic.twitter.com/71mOojGhgc — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) December 7, 2017

Check back for updates.