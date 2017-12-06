Wind-driven firestorm continues spreading unabated in Ventura County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENTURA, Calif. -- The Thomas fire, the largest of the blazes ravaging Southern California, continues burning about an acre a second as it tears through Ventura County. It's now four times the size of Manhattan and showing no signs of slowing down.

The fire, fanned by some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in recent memory, has blackened about 65,000 acres, fire officials said Wednesday. The fire continued to spread unchecked, with zero percent containment as of Wednesday morning.

More than a third of the residents of the city of Ventura have been forced from their homes. About 38,000 of the coastal city's 100,000 residents have been evacuated since the fires started Monday night.

The fire -- the largest of several wind-driven blazes in Southern California -- forced sheriff's deputies to knock on doors to warn residents to evacuate Monday night. About 150 buildings, including homes and an evacuated Ventura hospital, have been destroyed.

On Ventura's northern edge, at least 10 homes and many trees were burning in one neighborhood, sending thick smoke and dangerous embers into the gusty air. Autorities said Tuesday morning that the fire had consumed at least 150 structures, but they have not updated that number since then.

Latest developments

• Mass exodus: About 38,000 people were under mandatory evacuation in Ventura County as fire officials warned the powerful winds could push flames farther into the city of Ventura. One official said, "It's important that you heed the advice to evacuate, please."

• Gutted by flames: Vista del Mar Hospital, an 82-bed mental health facility in northwestern Ventura, was fully evacuated two hours before it burned, county fire engineer Richard Macklin said.

• State response: Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency for Ventura County, freeing state resources such as the National Guard to support response efforts.

Santa Ana winds and dry conditions

The Thomas fire started north of Santa Paula on Monday evening and jumped to thousands of acres with startling speed as Santa Ana winds, blowing as fast as 50 mph, carried its embers. It engulfed dry chaparral and climbed through steep terrain.

Satellite images show how fast it lit up neighborhoods at night.

The winds were part of the season's "strongest and longest" Santa Ana event. The Santa Anas are strong, dry winds that high-pressure systems push from east to west, from the mountains and desert areas down into the Los Angeles area.

Wind gusts reached between 35 to 50 mph on Tuesday, with relative humidity at 3 to 10%, NWS incident meterologist Rich Thompson said. The winds were expected to decrease Tuesday night, but are expected to kick back up late Wednesday into Thursday. A red-flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. PT on Friday.

"We expect to be out here all week fighting and containing this fire," Garcetti, the Los Angeles mayor, said of the Creek fire.

Dry conditions won't help. The county is in a period of moderate drought, the US Drought Monitor says.

'I saw a skyscraper inferno of smoke'

Erik Nasarenko, a Ventura city councilman and former mayor, said he was at a council meeting Monday evening when the city manager told him his neighborhood was being evacuated.

"I left the meeting, raced home, and I saw a skyscraper inferno of smoke," Nasarenko said. After collecting important documents from his home, he was about to pick up family photo albums when approaching flames made him reconsider.

"I saw the orange glow, and I just said, 'Let's go.' " Nasarenko said he, his wife and two children drove to his parents' home near San Fernando.

He doesn't yet know the fate of his house, but he said neighbors told him they saw nearby structures on fire.

A knock on the door

Orange flames glow threateningly close to a Ventura neighborhood in video recorded by Eric Rosenberg. He and his wife were alerted to the fire around 12:30 a.m. when a neighbor knocked on his door.

"(The) power was out and (my) phone's internet was out," he said. "I texted a friend a mile or so away who gave me more info."

"We had packed the car at about 1 a.m. and left right away when the police said it was time to go" three hours later, he said.

Rosenberg and his wife are currently at his parents'-in-law home in Carpinteria, about 25 minutes from their home. "We can see the billowing smoke clouds in the distance," Rosenberg said.

Thousands without power

The fire burned down power lines, at one point leaving more than 260,000 homes and businesses without power in Ventura County and neighboring Santa Barbara County, said Susan Cox, a spokeswoman for Southern California Edison.

By early Tuesday, power had been restored to all but 20,000 customers -- but more outages were possible because flames were burning along power transmission paths, Cox said.

As the fire spread, the nearby hills glowed bright orange while residents in Santa Paula threw belongings into cars as they began to evacuate, according to video footage from CNN affiliates.

About 1,000 firefighters were battling the blaze or heading to the area to help, said county fire engineer Macklin.

"I've never seen a fire burn down so many structures so fast in my (30-year) career," Macklin said.

One airborne firefighter tweeted dramatic video of the Creek Fire, showing choking smoke and at least one tall tree engulfed in flames.

"Unbelievable conditions," Michael Dubron wrote.

In some areas, the winds made it impossible for firefighters to use airplanes to attack the fire, officials said.