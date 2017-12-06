× USS Princeton returns home after 6-month deployment

SAN DIEGO – The cruiser USS Princeton returned to its home port of San Diego Wednesday following a six-month deployment with a strike group led by the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

The vessel was the third to come back to Naval Base San Diego this week after long voyages, bringing sailors home for the holidays. The destroyer USS Howard and littoral combat ship USS Coronado returned Tuesday.

The Howard also sailed with the Nimitz Strike Group, while the Coronado was independently deployed to Southeast Asia. Another San Diego-based ship in the strike group, the destroyer USS Pinckney, reached Hawaii on Monday and is set to return later this month.

The Princeton is named for a Revolutionary War battle in 1777. The Nimitz, which stopped off in San Diego on Tuesday, is based in Washington state.