SDG&E turns off power to parts of inland San Diego County as winds strengthen

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Gas and Electric Wednesday night turned off power to hundreds of customers in North County and East County to minimize the risk of wildfires as Santa Ana winds strengthened.

As of 10:30 p.m., nearly 1,200 customers in the following communities were affected: Valley Center, Rincon, Pauma Valley, La Jolla Indian Reservation, Hellhole Canyon, Mesa Grande, Santa Ysabel, Palomar Mountain, Lake Henshaw, Wynola, Pine Hills, Julian, Viejas, West Descanso, Boulder Creek, Live Oak Springs, Boulevard, Jacumba, Japatul Valley, Buckman Springs and Morena Village.

The utility said power may remain out for several days before it can be safely restored.

Customers without power were advised to be sure to have adequate emergency supplies on hand for an extended period of time and check the utility's unplanned outage map for expected restoration times.

Earlier Wednesday, the utility warned around 170,000 customers that they could lose power due to the high Santa Ana winds.