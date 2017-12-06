SDG&E alerts 170,000 customers of possible outages due to windstorms

SAN DIEGO – Around 170,000 customers were notified by San Diego Gas & Electric that they could lose power Thursday due to the Santa Ana winds.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday the utility warned customers in the mountains and valleys of East County of the potential outages. SDG&E crews were pre-positioned throughout the high-risk fire areas.

The utility has a heavy-lift helicopter on standby if wildfires erupt in the back county, the newspaper reported.

The National Weather Service says the dry, offshore winds pick up late Wednesday night and accelerate at about dawn on Thursday, with gusts of 80 to 90 mph along some of the peaks in East County. Other inland areas will be lashed by 35 to 45 mph winds, with spikes to 55 mph, notably in places like Alpine, Pine Valley, Julian, San Diego Estates and Campo, the U-T reported.

SDG&E posts updates of current power outages on their website.