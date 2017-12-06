San Diego graduate makes Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ cover

SAN DIEGO – One of the women who appeared on the cover of Time Magazine’s 2017 “Person of the Year” edition grew up in San Diego.

Time magazine named “The Silence Breakers,” representing people who came forward to report sexual misconduct, as its Person of the Year. The Time cover featured five women, including Susan Fowler, Taylor Swift, Ashley Judd, former San Diegan Adama Iwu and a fifth woman who used the pseudonym Isabel Pascual.

Iwu is a corporate lobbyist from Sacramento, who said she was groped in front of colleagues, according to Time.

Iwu launched a campaign in California to draw attention to sexual harassment at the state capitol. She was one of 140 women who signed a “We Said Enough” letter, stating a need for a change in the culture of harassment and assault in and around the California politics.

“Today we stand on the shoulders of the women who came before us,” the statement says. “Our hope is that in this moment, we can all come together and secure lasting change.”

Iwu received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of San Diego in 2003. She also graduated from San Diego High School.