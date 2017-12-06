Rye Fire burning near Six Flags grows to 7,000 acres

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – A 7,000-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita remained at 5 percent containment Wednesday prompting authorities to issue an advisory to residents of nearby Simi Valley.

#RyeFire [update] off Rye Canyon Loop, west of Valencia (Los Angeles County) per @LACoFDPIO is now 7,000 acres and 5% contained. https://t.co/93hhxUfTfh pic.twitter.com/XUYIJpEu7O — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) December 6, 2017

The fire could reach the Simi Valley area due to heavy winds, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement.

“Residents on the northern side of the City should be aware of this possibility and be prepared to evacuate if necessary,” the statement said.

As of Wednesday morning, evacuations have not been mandated in Simi Valley.

Evacuations were lifted for the Westridge area in Santa Clarita, city officials said in a Facebook post at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Schools in the Simi Valley Unified School District was closed Wednesday, the Simi Valley Police Department said.