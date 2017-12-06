Photos: Homes burn as fierce California wildfires rage

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Four fast-moving, wind-fueled brush fires erupted in Southern California since Monday.

The Thomas Fire broke out north of Santa Paula Monday evening, forcing thousands of evacuations, destroying hundreds of structures and burning over 60,000 acres.

Another brush fire – dubbed the Creek Fire – was burning in the Sylmar area and scorched thousands of acres and destroyed structures.

The wildfire burning near the Magic Mountain theme park, known as the Rye Fire, has charred more than 7,000 acres and was 5 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Skirball Fire erupted near the Getty Center early Wednesday morning burned at least four homes, prompted mandatory evacuation orders in some of Los Angeles’ most affluent neighborhoods, and shut down a major portion of the busy 405 Freeway.

