New brush fire burning near Getty Center in Brentwood; NB 405 freeway closed



BRENTWOOD, Calif. — Firefighters have another new brush fire to deal with Wednesday morning as a flames engulfed an area near the Getty Center in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The fire had burned about 15 acres but is quickly spreading, Stewart said. The fire broke out near the 405 Freeway and Mulholland Drive just before 5 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway just after 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Due to continuing smoke from fires in the region, the Getty Center and Getty Villa will remain closed to visitors tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. pic.twitter.com/rAxpPYx0GT — J. Paul Getty Museum (@GettyMuseum) December 5, 2017

Officials were considering closing the southbound lanes as well.

The fire began as crews are spread across Southern California fighting several brush fires, including the Thomas Fire, the Creek Fire, and the Rye Fire.

Forecasters are calling for another afternoon of gusty winds, which will help fuel the fires on Wednesday.

