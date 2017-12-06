High winds prompt some East County school districts to close Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Several school districts in eastern San Diego County will be closed Thursday due to high Santa Ana winds in the forecast and possible power outages.
The following school districts will be closed:
- Julian Union Elementary School District
- Julian Union High School District
- Spencer Valley School District
- Warner Unified School District
Each school district will continue to monitor the situation as conditions change and make school closure decisions on a day-by-day basis, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.