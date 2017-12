SAN DIEGO – A small earthquake shook eastern San Diego County Wednesday afternoon.

USGS reported a 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered about 8 miles northeast of Julian around 4:20 p.m., followed by a 3.1-magnitude shaker.

There were no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.

People in Santee, Escondido, Vista, and Kearny Mesa told FOX 5 they felt the earthquake.

This story is developing…