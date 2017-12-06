Cal Fire prepares for extreme fire conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Cal Fire officials say the extreme fire conditions in San Diego County this week are rare and very dangerous for this time of year, when the fire season is typically coming to an end.

“The conditions predicted are worse than when the Cedar Fire started in 2003," said Cal Fire Captain Brian Castellini.

Santa Ana conditions are on the way with hurricane-force wind gusts expected.

“Weather forecasts...potential for wind gusts around 75 mph through Alpine here," said Castellini.

Fire officials are hoping for the best, but warn residents in fire zones to use caution by avoiding activities that could spark a fire and having an evacuation plan ready.

“I’m hopeful there are no fires. But it seems it's not a question of 'if' -- but 'when.' The fire potential is so high," said Castellini.