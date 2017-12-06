3 arrested in raid on marijuana dispensary

SAN DIEGO — Narcotics detectives raided an allegedly illegal marijuana dispensary in City Heights and seized more than a dozen pounds of marijuana and nearly $5,000 in cash while arresting three employees, police said Wednesday.

The raid Tuesday at the Tree Amigos dispensary on El Cajon Boulevard was part of an ongoing effort to dismantle allegedly illegal marijuana dispensaries, delivery services and grow operations in the city, Lt. Matt Novak said.

Between March 2016 and early August of this year, a joint operation by San Diego police narcotics unit and the City Attorney’s office had shut down more than 60 dispensaries in the city, officials said. At least three others have been raided in San Diego since August, and at least half a dozen more throughout the county.

A search warrant served Tuesday at the City Heights dispensary turned up 13 pounds of marijuana and $4,700 in cash as well as marijuana edibles and concentrated cannabis products, Novak said. Three employees were arrested and issued misdemeanor citations for sales of marijuana and operating an illegal business.

Investigators could seek additional charges against other people associated with the business, Novak said.