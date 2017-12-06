29 horses burn to death at ranch destroyed by Creek Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYLMAR, Calif. – As the smoke cleared at a Sylmar community Wednesday devastated by the fast-moving Creek Fire, the remains of 29 horses who died were discovered.

The Padilla family, who has lived on a hill near Little Tujunga Canyon Road in Sylmar for 20 years, surveyed their charred property Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"They somberly counted up the dead horses, whose charred bodies lines dozens of stalls," the LA Times reported.

Firefighters woke the family Tuesday morning as flames approached their property. They were told to immediately leave.

"All I could think about was the horses, the horses, the horses. And they were like, 'Get out, get out, get out,'" Patricia Padilla told the newspaper. "The structures can get rebuilt, but the lives of the horses can't… That's my biggest heartbreak."

