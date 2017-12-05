USS Coronado returns after maiden deployment

SAN DIEGO – The USS Coronado and its helicopter squadron return to San Diego Tuesday after its maiden deployment.

The Littoral combat ship left San Diego in June 2016. During the 18-month deployment, it participated in various operations with the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet, including 18 different military exercises involving 16 nations in the western Pacific region.

The ship’s crew of 204 was replaced last April during the deployment. The current crew of 203 will return to Naval Base San Diego at 32nd Street.

The Coronado is the Navy’s fourth littoral combat ship. The shallow-draft ship is designed to be fast and agile for operations close to shore, but it can also operate in the open ocean, according to the Navy.

