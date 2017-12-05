City presents plans for revitalization of De Anza Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- During a Mission Bay Park Committee meeting Tuesday night, the city of San Diego presented two draft plans for the revitalization of De Anza Point.

At Mission Bay High School, residents had the opportunity to learn about the plans for the northwest corner of Mission Bay, where the former Mission Bay Mobile Home Park and Campland by the Bay are located.

One plan calls for a fountain and swim platform on the water, picnic areas, restaurants and nature outlooks with 27 acres of expanded habitat while restoring grasses and marshland.

Another plan, which includes 38 acres of expanded habitat, calls for more pedestrian and bike lanes, boat rentals and a canal to help flush the bay.

Both plans would include 40 acres of housing while relocating Campland on the Bay, allowing for RV and other camping opportunities.

"If we think about it and we're smart about it we can come up with something that can really integrate everything and gives us plenty of space, plenty of natural resources as well as the basis for a lot of amenities," said Scripps Ranch resident Lauretta Johnson, who visits Mission Bay twice a month.

A decision is expected by the fall of 2018. Final approval by the City Council and the Coastal Commission is planned for early 2019.