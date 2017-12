VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Two fast-moving, wind-fueled brush fires erupted in Southern California overnight.

The Thomas Fire broke out north of Santa Paula Monday evening, forcing thousands of evacuations, destroying dozens of structures and burning 45,000 acres in 12 hours.

Another brush fire – dubbed the Creek Fire – was burning in the Sylmar area and scorched thousands of acres and destroyed multiple structures.

