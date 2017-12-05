Parked RV goes up in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A recreational vehicle went up in flames Tuesday morning as it was parked in front of a San Diego home.

When SkyFOX arrived over the house in the 700 block of Alvin Street in Emerald Hills at around 7:40 a.m., the RV was fully engulfed in flames and a column of black smoke was rising from the fire.

Within minutes a fire engine pulled in front of the home and crews deployed two water hoses. Firefighters began spraying down the flames. They quickly doused the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to the home.

There was no immediate information on how the fire started or if anyone was injured.