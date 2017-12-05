× Ontario Police arrest teen abusing cat in viral video

ONTARIO, Calif. – A juvenile accused of being the individual who appears to intentionally throw a scared cat onto an Ontario street in a disturbing video that went viral has been arrested, police announced Monday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody in Upland. After being spotted by police, the teen tried to flee, but he was immediately tackled by officers, according to an Ontario Police Department news release.

An investigation into the incident began Saturday morning when police were notified of a graphic video posted on social media that purported to show a boy hurling a small cat high into the air from a yard, according to a previous news release from the department. The throw caused the feline to land in the street, on hard pavement, some distance away.

Meowing and screeching could be heard in the video, which subsequently prompted outrage online after it was posted on Twitter.

The cat suffered a leg injury but survived and was later reported to be in good condition. He or she is still being looked after by veterinarians at an animal hospital.

Authorities arrested the suspect — a 16-year-old boy from Ontario — about 1:45 p.m. Monday near Seventh Street and Boyle Avenue, according to police. His name is not being released due to his age.

The teen was booked into San Bernardino County Jail on suspicion of felony animal abuse.

Police are continuing to investigate the case, and anyone with information is urged to call 909-395-2764.

