I-5 closed by wildfire near Grapevine

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol shut down Interstate 5 in both directions after a brush fire broke out in Santa Clarita Tuesday.

The freeway is closed at Highway 126 for an unknown duration of time, KTLA reported.

The Rye Fire started about 9:55 a.m. near the Rye Canyon Loop and quickly grew to 500 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Photos: Wind-fueled wildfires destroy SoCal neighborhoods

Medium to light brush was burning and no structures have been threatened. Intense winds appeared to cause the fire to jump and is now burning power plant in the area, a concern for firefighters battling the flames.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that the 9-1-1 system is down at the Santa Clarita station because of a power outage. Calls are being rerouted.

ADVISORY: Due to a power outage, our station's 9-1-1 system is down. 9-1-1 calls are being rerouted so you will get help! Please be patient because dispatchers may have to ask you addtl questions due to unfamiliarity with area. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) December 5, 2017

Though it is unclear if evacuations have been issued in the fire, Valencia High School is being used as evacuation center.

Newhall Ranch Road is also closed between the 126 and Rye Canyon Road, the city reported.

The Rye Fire burns as the Creek Fire in Sylmar and Thomas Fire in Ventura County are wreaking havoc. Thousands of acres have been scorched and thousands of homes evacuated.