Creek Fire burns 2,500 acres in L.A. foothills; Evacuation orders in place

SYLMAR, Calif. -- A brush fire burning in the Sylmar area has prompted officials to ask several residents to evacuate their homes early Tuesday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident website.

The fire, dubbed the Creek Fire, has scorched 2,500 acres since it erupted just north of the 210 Freeway, the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted about 7 a.m.

Officials were checking on several reports of people being trapped as a result of the fire, but those have not been confirmed, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Stafford said.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Lopez Canyon, Kagel Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Cabrera said.

Evacuations were also issued for Arroyo Street north of the 210 Freeway and areas of Maclay, Pocoma Wash west of Sayre Street and Eldridge, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated in an update.

Evacuation centers are open at the Sylmar Recreation Center, located at 13109 Borden Avenue. A second center is available to evacuees at the Sunland Senior Center at 8640 Fenwick Street.

It was unclear if any structures have burned as a result of the fire, Cabrera said.

Water-dropping helicopters could be seen fighting the Creek Fire from the sky.

The fire erupted as firefighters are battling the 31,000-acre Thomas Fire near Ventura.

Check back for updates on this developing story.