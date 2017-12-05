× Brooklyn artist to ‘activate’ Presidio Park

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved a five- year contract of up to $525,000 with a Brooklyn-based artist to activate the Presidio, the hillside overlook that’s home to a nearly 250-year-old Spanish fort and the region’s first mission.

Artist Adam Frank was selected by the city’s Commission on Arts and Culture to create permanent or semi-permanent contemporary artwork that will help visitors connect with the historic significance of the site.

The fort became the first permanent European settlement on the West Coast when it was established on July 1, 1769, and was a base of operations for the Spanish as they worked their way north building more forts and missions, according to the National Parks Service.

San Diego turned the site into a park in 1929.

“The park’s historic significance remains relatively unknown by many residents and visitors,” commission Executive Director Dana Springs wrote in a staff report.

Springs said the goals for the project are to “provide an evocative, intriguing experience” that highlights Presidio Park’s history and the archaeological heritage.

According to Springs, the public will have the opportunity to provide input on creation of the artwork, with the design finished next fall. Installation is expected in early 2020, she said.

Frank was selected from among 66 artists who responded to a city solicitation. He’s known for his work with projection and light, and has installed works of public art in New York City, London and Denver.