Unplanned outage leaves Old Town in the dark

SAN DIEGO – A power outage left hundreds of people without electricity in Old Town Monday evening.

San Diego Gas & Electric website reported the outage around 7 p.m. Around 800 residents were affected by the unplanned outage.

SDG&E crews were assessing the outage to determine the cause.

Anthoni Bravo alerted FOX 5 to the outage and sent pictures of the blackout.

“This hill should be complete lit up with lights,” Bravo said while standing near Interstate 5 in Old Town. “It’s very dark. You don’t realize how much light there is until it’s out.”