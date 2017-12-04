× UCSD students protest Senate’s tax plan

SAN DIEGO — About 14 students and community members staged a small demonstration on the University of California San Diego campus Monday to protest the proposed tax bill recently approved by U.S. Senate.

They marched with signs and chanted slogans aimed at Congressman Darrell Issa from Vista.

“Darrell Issa do your job. Darrell Issa do your job. Darrell Issa do your job!” they chanted.

Issa has already said he will not go along with a tax bill now being considered by the U.S. Congress. He issued a statement saying in part, “California families are already forced to endure some of the highest state sales and income tax rates in the nation — they deserve to see tax relief, too.”

One of the protesters said he’s not sold on Issa following up.

“He’s come out against this bill, in theory, I want to see him strongly devoted to voting no on this. More importantly, I want to see him strongly devoted to telling his colleagues in Congress to vote no on this,” said Aidan Beals.