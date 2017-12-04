Mountain High opening slopes this Wednesday

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. – Mountain High, one of the closest ski resorts to San Diego County, will officially open for winter season Wednesday.

Skiers and snowboarders can hit the slopes at the West Resort from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mountain High trails are typically for beginner to intermediate skiers and snowboarders.

Mountain High has nearly three times the water available for snowmaking this year which means better coverage, more terrain features and a longer season, according to a resort spokesperson.

“We are absolutely stoked about the new season,” said John McColly, Mountain High chief marketing officer. “It’s expected to be a great one with new features in our terrain park, new online ticket products, and tons of water for snowmaking. This winter will be packed with fun events, not to mention the Olympics, so grab your season passes now. We don’t want you to miss a moment of this epic season.”

All amenities except lessons will be available at Mountain High on opening day. These include rentals, retail, repair, guest services and more.

Lift tickets are available online. Night operations are expected to begin in mid-December. Check the Mountain High calendar for daily hours of operation.