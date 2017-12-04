Man who died in Lakeside house fire identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Authorities Monday released the name of a 76-year-old man who died last week in an early-morning fire at his family's East County home.

Kenneth Owens of Lakeside and three of his relatives were in the heavily cluttered house in the 9700 block of Emerald Hill Lane when the blaze erupted about 4 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

While fleeing the flames and smoke with the others, Owens stopped and went back into his bedroom for unknown reasons. The others made it out safely, telling arriving firefighters that Owens remained inside, Lakeside Fire Chief Don Butz said.

It took crews more than 30 minutes to gain control of the intense blaze, which was exacerbated by rupturing oxygen tanks. The personnel then found Owens' burned, soot-covered body in the charred structure, Butz said. A ruling on his cause of death remained on hold Monday afternoon pending further investigation.

Officials have not disclosed what sparked the blaze.

32.855629 -116.927505